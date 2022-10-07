Long COVID believed to be impacting 30 million Americans

(NewsNation) — More than 30 million Americans are believed to have long COVID, a little known, little studied after effect of the COVID-19 virus, according to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

Dr. William Li said studies on long COVID have shown an increased risk for diabetes in children, heart problems for middle-aged people and anxiety, among other symptoms, including onset Alzheimer’s Disease for people over 65.

“This is a mysterious condition that is up to more than 100 different symptoms, we don’t even have a good definition of it,” Li said on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.” “However, it qualifies you for the American Disabilities Act, so it is disabling.”

