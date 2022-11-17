(NewsNation) — Families are still looking for answers after four students at the University of Idaho were found stabbed to death inside their home.

Police spoke to the media for the first time three days after the bodies were found and backtracked on previous information that there was no threat to the public. No suspect has been named by police. Alivea Goncalves, sister of victim Kaylee Goncalves, said she doesn’t blame the police for being overwhelmed, but noted “we’re losing critical time” in the investigation.

From what Alivea understood about her sister’s life, there have never been any threats. She said there’s no high-risk lifestyle that could explain this, and it has taken her by shock.

“I don’t want to impede on anything. But I want more people speaking out. And if that takes the police to push that agenda, that’s fine. But unfortunately, I feel like it’s been me and the families pushing that agenda. And that’s been really difficult,” Alivea added.