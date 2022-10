(NewsNation) — Bill Maher thinks President Joe Biden should ditch Vice President Kamala Harris if he decides to run for re-election in 2024.

“I like Kamala Harris, but she has not turned out to be a very good politician,” the political satirist and host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Monday.

Maher didn’t have an opinion on who should replace Harris, but pointed out that changing VPs after one term is not unheard of.