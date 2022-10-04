(NewsNation) — Bill Maher has had it with the extremes in both political parties.

The comedian and host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” identifies as a liberal, but regularly lambasts Republicans and Democrats alike.

He says that approach is one of the reasons his show hasn’t won an Emmy despite being more popular than other political comedy shows.

“I tell the truth,” Maher told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday. “I don’t perform for just one half of the country and say the things that will make them applaud.”

Meanwhile, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” have racked up dozens of awards and nominations in recent years.

Maher praised both Noah and Oliver as “talented people” that do “fine shows,” but said he cares more about the bond he’s built with his audience than winning awards.

He suspects Hollywood’s award-giving bodies aren’t too fond of his evenhanded political commentary, particularly when it’s critical of the left.

“So many things about the left now contains some level of ridiculousness and I not only call that out, I love calling it out,” said Maher.

Above all, Maher goes where the laughs are and today there are plenty of people on both sides to make fun of, he said.

When asked if anything gives him hope for our divided country, Maher said immigrants, because of their perspective and love for America.

“We are a nation that keeps renewing itself with people who believe in it,” Maher said.