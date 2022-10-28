‘Meme lord’ Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter unclear: Kara Swisher

(NewsNation) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk finalized Friday a deal to acquire Twitter and immediately announced he would be establishing a content moderation council.

Musk, an outspoken critic of the social media platform, said this week he doesn’t want it to become a “hellscape.”

Kara Swisher, journalist and host of the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, says Musk, who some have described as a “meme lord,” must strike the right balance with content moderation or the platform will likely fail under his leadership.

