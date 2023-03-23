Mike Rowe: ‘Cookie-cutter advice’ limiting workers’ opportunity

  • Mike Rowe has been advocating the importance and value of trade jobs
  • "Cookie cutter" advice has hampered American youth, says Rowe
  • There are currently around 11 million job openings in the U.S.

Updated:

(NewsNation) — “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe has been advocating the importance and value of trade jobs for years, and once again, his foundation is offering $1 million in what he calls “work ethic” scholarships as a big incentive to learn a trade.

He argues that “cookie-cutter advice” of telling everyone that a four-year degree is the best hope of success has limited opportunities for America’s youth and hurt the workforce. He noted Thursday during an appearance on “CUOMO” that there are currently 11 million open jobs.

“People are different … and we all know that telling every boy and girl that they need to go in a particular way is dumb, but we just can’t help it,” he said.

You can watch his interview in the player above.

[CUOMO]

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation