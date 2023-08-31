(NewsNation) — Following an incident Wednesday where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up while taking questions from reporters in Kentucky, political commentator Bill O’Reilly says he needs to step down.

“McConnell should resign tomorrow and his wife should make that happen,” O’Reilly said on NewsNation’s [CUOMO]. “McConnell is not healthy enough to be the Senate Minority Leader.”

At the event, McConnell, 81, was asked about whether he’s running for reelection in 2026. McConnell asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds. An aide standing with McConnell repeated the question to him, but the senator did not answer. The aide then announced to the room that they were “going to need a minute” while McConnell continued staring ahead.

After, McConnell’s office said he was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and would see a physician before his next event.

Questions regarding McConnell’s health have come up following a similar situation in July where he also froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference, this time in Washington, D.C.

It wasn’t just McConnell’s resignation O’Reilly called for on Wednesday.

“Dianne Feinstein should quit tomorrow as a senator from California because she is not healthy enough,” O’Reilly said.

Like McConnell, people have also had concerns about Feinstein’s health. Media reports have said the 90-year-old has been relying heavily on her staff, and according to the New York Times, has been confused by basic Senate procedures. She also had to miss months of work in Washington after being hospitalized by the shingles virus and its side effects.

Earlier this month, Feinstein fell in her home and went to a hospital for a short time. Her spokesman Adam Russell said her scans were clear and she was able to return home, but gave no other details.

Feinstein has said she will not seek reelection in 2024, but O’Reilly said she wants her out sooner.

“To have people sitting there like Ms. Feinstein…doesn’t even know where she is,” O’Reilly said. “And McConnell, I feel sorry for him. It looks like he’s going to have a stroke. I mean, come on. Let’s get these people the help they need and get other people in who can run the country. Is that illogical?”

However, NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo said getting the politicians to resign would be “close to impossible.”

“There’s a better chance that I grow taller between now and next month,” he joked.

O’Reilly, who also said President Joe Biden should resign, thinks term limits will ultimately solve the issue.

“Americans want term limits,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.