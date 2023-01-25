Legal analysts debate Murdaugh trial opening statements

(NewsNation) — Opening statements were given Wednesday in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son on their sprawling estate in South Carolina.

In his opening remarks, the state’s lead prosecutor, Creighton Waters, laid out a timeline of events and described evidence collected from the night that Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were killed.

Waters said Alex Murdaugh lied about his whereabouts, attacking his credibility as the high-profile trial got underway. He also said gunshot residue, DNA and cellphone evidence would be presented.

In the defense’s opening remarks, attorney Dick Harpootlian called the cellphone records incomplete. He argued that Murdaugh had no reason to murder his wife and son on the family’s property in June 2021.

High-profile criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos, criminal defense attorney Sara Azari and attorney Eric Bland joined “CUOMO” on Wednesday to give their take on which side they believe most effectively outlined their case.

