Nashville in ‘reactionary mode’ after shooting, councilman says

(NewsNation) — A shooting at an elementary school Monday in Nashville left three students and three teachers dead.

Nashville Councilman Russ Pulley said the community was still in “reactionary mode” Monday night and processing what happened. Pulley spent most of the day at the church where students and parents were reunited.

“It’s not going very well,” Pulley said Monday on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.” “Anytime something like this happens it’s terrible, and it’s a tragedy for this community.”

