O’Reilly: ‘Isolated’ Trump maybe unaware of Ye antisemitism

(NewsNation) — Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said Wednesday that many Republican candidates who had problems in the midterms “were running on the 2020 election being stolen and I don’t think independent voters were having it.”

Some of those candidates, including Senate nominee Herschel Walker, were handpicked by former President Donald Trump. Trump hosted a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, just two weeks after he dined with controversial rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West, and known antisemite Nick Fuentes.

Will the GOP agree with Thune and move on from Trump in hopes of better results?

Author and journalist Bill O’Reilly says if Republican voters want to nominate Trump, they should nominate him. O’Reilly also suggested Wednesday on “CUOMO” that it’s possible Trump was unaware of opinions and comments made by Ye and Fuentes because the former president is “isolated” and “detached from reality” at his home in Florida.

