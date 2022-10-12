O’Reilly: Trump investigations are ‘BS’

(NewsNation) — A new report from CNN and the Washington Post say that according to a source, former President Donald Trump directed an employee at Mar-a-Lago to move boxes of records that were from the White House.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, commentator Bill O’Reilly called investigations into Trump “BS” and suggested that anonymous sourcing in stories about the former president is “garbage.”

In the video above, Cuomo and O’Reilly speak about the importance of context and corroboration in reports.