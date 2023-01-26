Goggins: Ozempic users for weight loss miss benefit of fight

(NewsNation) — Before former Navy SEAL and ultramarathon runner David Goggins became known as the “toughest man alive,” he was overweight. He lost 106 pounds in a “fight” that he said people who may take pills such as Ozempic to shed pounds miss out on.

Ozempic is a drug used to treat diabetes, but it also suppresses appetite. Others include Ounjaro and Wegovy, and millions on social media are speculating the drugs are what the Kardashians and other celebrities are taking to drop pounds fast.

The injectable medications were designed to help those suffering from diabetes, but many without the disease are taking them to lose weight. Now, demand for the drugs is so high pharmacies all over the country are reporting they’re back ordered for months.

Weighing in on the latest trend, Goggins said he’s “all about people doing what they need to do in life” but that one of the most beneficial aspects of a weight loss journey is battling through the ups and downs of it.

“The weight loss journey … takes you through this maze of emotions … it’s a fight, and the only way you get better is through the fight, through the struggle,” he said. “When you take these weight loss pills, do what you want, I don’t give a damn. But what happens is, you miss the biggest part of the weight loss.”

Goggins is the only member of the armed services to complete SEAL training, Army Ranger School and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training.

Goggins once ran 100 miles in 19 hours during the 2005 San Diego One Day, a 24-hour ultramarathon. He has competed in numerous events over the years and formerly held the Guinness World Record for completing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours.

The health and wellness aficionado is a sought-after public speaker, according to his website, and has traveled the world to share his “philosophy on how to master the mind.”

