Rachel Morin’s brother: ‘We only need one lead’

(NewsNation) — It’s been one month since authorities found Rachel Morin’s body on a popular hiking trail in Maryland, and the suspected killer is still on the loose.

Rachel’s brother Michael Morin says the family needs just one credible lead to possibly break the case open.

“We need a first and last name,” he said Wednesday on “CUOMO.”

Rachel Morin’s body was found in August on a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland. So far, authorities haven’t given any indication the mother of five knew the person who killed her.

Later, police released Ring doorbell footage of a man they identified as a suspect in a Los Angeles home invasion, saying DNA from the Morin crime scene was also connected to the California crime scene.

Authorities have no name connected to the suspect and don’t know where he might be at this time. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Last week, Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff Jeff Gahler renewed pleas for any information the public may have about the man seen on the video.

“Someone out there knows him,” Gahler said on “CUOMO.”

Randolph Rice, an attorney for the Morin family, said that as police have continued their investigation, family members have been engaging in their own efforts to notify the public about the suspect. Rice noted that they’re specifically reaching out to people in the Hispanic community, many of whom hadn’t heard about the killing.

“They live less than a half a mile away from this crime. It’s something we’re trying to work harder on,” Rice said of the outreach effort. “We’re starting a big digital campaign where were only targeting Spanish-speaking individuals in the Harford County area, and we’re hoping that maybe somebody sees it that’s maybe not watching traditional media or doesn’t speak English.”

Police have asked that anyone with information on the case call 410-836-7788. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

NewsNation producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.