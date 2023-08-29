‘Someone knows him’: Sheriff pleads for tips in Rachel Morin case

(NewsNation) — Police in Maryland are still urging the public to come forward with any information they may have about a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of a 37-year-old mother.

Rachel Morin’s body was found early this month on a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland. So far, authorities haven’t given any indication the mother of five knew the person who killed her.

Later, police released Ring doorbell footage of a man they identified as a suspect leaving a home in Los Angeles, saying DNA from the Morin crime scene was also connected to a home invasion and assault.

Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff Jeff Gahler is renewing pleas for any information the public may have about the man seen on the video.

“Someone out there knows him,” Gahler said Tuesday on “CUOMO.”

Authorities have no name connected to the suspect and don’t know where he might be at this time. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, who is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

While Gahler said police have “some of the answers” as to the circumstances of the man leaving the house in Los Angeles, he declined to give more details. In the video, the man appears to leave the house in a calm manner, and someone off screen closes the door behind him.

“We’re interested in putting together a quality case, finding this person and being able to prosecute him,” Gahler said. “We see the people’s frustration, not understanding that video of how he left.”

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent and NewsNation contributor, said the Ring video indicates that the man is “exercising control” over the victim.

“I do think it is a good thing he left through that front door. I wonder if perhaps she offered that, knowing she had a Ring camera,” Coffindaffer said. “We know he didn’t enter that way.”

Police have asked that anyone with information on the case call 410-836-7788. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

NewsNation producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.