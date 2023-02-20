Rail worker gives insight on derailments, cleanup

(NewsNation) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still dealing with fallout from a train derailment that released toxic chemicals into the environment.

In the weeks since the Feb. 3 derailment, owner Norfolk Southern has come under scrutiny for safety protocols, efforts to fight regulations and its communication with residents following the crash.

Adam Schmitt, a Norfolk Southern employee and a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division union, says companies are “doing the best they can” but that it “seems like it definitely got out of hand real quick.”

He joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” to talk about the regularity of derailments, cleanup efforts and media coverage of the event.

