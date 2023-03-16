New Jersey police chief: Fentanyl ODs ‘significant problem’

(NewsNation) — The police chief in Hackensack, New Jersey, is warning people to stay vigilant and remain educated on the dangers of fentanyl following the suspected overdose of five women.

The women, all employees of the Shops at Riverside mall in Hackensack, were found unresponsive by bystanders Wednesday evening. Police arriving on scene performed CPR and administered naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses.

Four of the five women were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth declined further treatment. The Hackensack Police Department is calling the suspected overdoses “poisonings.”

“So often over the years, we look at people that unfortunately overdoses on any kind of drug as if it was their own fault, but today, that’s not the case,” Hackensack Police Director Raymond Guidetti said Thursday on “CUOMO.” “So many folks that are involved, whether they think they’re doing an illicit drug or they’re taking a drug that they think is not illicit … might be laced with with fentanyl.”

The overdoses are the latest in a drug epidemic that public health officials and law enforcement are increasingly alarmed about.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 100,000 people died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021, up 15% from 2020. Data from 2022 will be reported later this year.

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 57 million pills last year and more than 8 million so far this year. The synthetic opioid is cheap to produce and easy to cut into other drugs, making it a prime product for Mexican cartels to smuggle across the border.

“This fentanyl poisoning is a significant problem, and we have to put our heads together from an education perspective” to solve it, Guidetti said.

The Bergen County sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices are assisting in the investigation.