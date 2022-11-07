Rendell: Democrats failed to play defense in midterms

(NewsNation) — The most pivotal state in the battle for control of Congress could once again be Pennsylvania.

Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is facing Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in what is reportedly the most expensive Senate race in the country.

The race between Fetterman and Oz appears to be at a dead heat on the eve of the election. The latest Real Clear Politics polling average shows the two candidates deadlocked at 47% each.

In the video above, Ed Rendell, former governor of Pennsylvania, says Democrats failed to play defense this year on key issues such as crime and the economy, which has left a door open for Republicans in the midterms.