Rep. Jamie Raskin: Hunter Biden case should proceed

(NewsNation) — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., thinks the case against Hunter Biden should be pursued and left to the justice system.

A plea deal for the president’s son was previously placed on hold over an investigation of alleged tax evasion. Raskin told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo the case should proceed.

“I am totally for law enforcement, including the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for Delaware, who’s in charge of that case, David Weiss, proceeding with that case and pursuing it, and we leave it to the justice system,” Raskin told Cuomo.

Raskin believes there’s a difference between how some Democrats are responding to Hunter Biden’s case and how some Republicans are reacting to former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment.

“We’re (Democrats) not attacking the prosecutors. We’re not attacking the judges. Joe Biden isn’t out there saying, ‘How dare you prosecute the son of a president.’ The Democrats are leaving it alone,” Raskin said.

He continued: “It’s only Donald Trump and his party that are constantly attacking the Department of Justice, the FBI, law enforcement, anybody who would dare to uphold a neutral system of justice. That’s dangerous. That does take us down the road of authoritarianism.”

Hunter Biden’s plea deal in his alleged tax evasion case was derailed in July after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has drawn criticism from some Republicans who believe the president’s son was receiving preferential treatment.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He remains under investigation.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges he sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors are seeking a protective order in the case, expressing that Trump could improperly share sensitive case information online that may impact witnesses.

Their filing comes after Trump posted, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” in all capital letters on Truth Social. The former president’s legal team said the post was “generalized political speech.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.