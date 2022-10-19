Rep. Jim Jordan vows investigations if GOP wins House

(NewsNation) — There has been a steady stream of congressional investigations launched by Democrats during their tenure controlling both the House and Senate, most of which have looked into the actions of former President Donald Trump.

Congress, for example, is currently investigating the origins and details of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the role Trump and his allies allegedly played in sparking the riot. That investigation has been lambasted by Republicans as political theatre since its inception. The Justice Department also opened an investigation on Jan. 6.

Now, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) says if Republicans win the House and Senate in November’s midterms, they will launch congressional investigations of their own into their Democratic counterparts in the same manner Republicans feel Democrats have targeted them.

“The American people deserve the facts,” Jordan said in an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo. “Part of our constitutional duty, when I take the oath of office on Jan. 3 in a new Congress, assuming we win in this election, part of our constitutional duty is to do those investigations, do the oversight so the people, we the people, get the facts, get the truth.”

Jordan claims to have plenty of ammo to launch these investigations already in pocket. He says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come to his office to tell them about how political the FBI and Justice Department has become under President Joe Biden.

Republicans have repeatedly attacked the FBI and Justice Department, saying it is being used as a political weapon by Biden and Democrats to conduct investigations such as the one that uncovered troves of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Jordan appeared to hint there could be a Republican-led investigation into the Justice Department, similar to the investigation Trump tabbed special counsel John Durham to conduct into the origins of the Robert Mueller investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russian election interference.

“We have a constitutional duty to expose the truth and facts to the American people and I am committed to doing it,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he and the Republican party will conduct the investigations in a “fair” manner, unlike how he says Democrats have conducted theirs.

“We will do the investigations in a fair way, you raised a point that Democrats aren’t political, are you kidding me?” Jordan said. “They kicked Republicans off committee, they wouldn’t let Republicans on a select committee, for the first time in American history.”

Democrats have contended their investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is pivotal to protecting democracy, as they have painted a picture throughout their public hearings of a former president in Trump who led an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, despite knowing he lost.

Jordan finds it hypocritical for Democrats to be talking about saving democracy, when he feels the current administration has done anything but.

“They always talk about ‘threats to democracy,’ this is the party that kicked Republicans off committee, wouldn’t let them serve on a select committee, tried to end the filibuster, trying to pack the court, trying to get rid of the electoral college, trying to let illegal immigrants vote in elections, this is the party that’s given us a lawless border and they talk about democracy? You’ve got to be kidding me.”