Residents still reporting illnesses in East Palestine

(NewsNation) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still feeling sick, more than a month after a toxic train derailment in their town.

Chris and Jamie Wallace have a 3-year-old daughter, and the family members have been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections.

They started to feel sick immediately after the train crash, and six weeks later, Chris fears his family’s health issues are getting worse.

Jamie was unable to join the interview on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Wednesday night due to sickness, and their daughter is vomiting “at least twice a day.”

“She’s not doing very well at all. I’ve never seen (Jamie) so sick in my life,” Chris said.

Chris has been told repeatedly by authorities that “help is on the way,” but he says nothing has been done.

Journalist Charlie LeDuff, host of “The No BS Newshour,” doesn’t give much credence to government officials’ promise that help is on the way.

He criticized the response to the incident, telling NewsNation host Chris Cuomo that help should already be there.

“Help is on the way? Why isn’t help there right now? Why wasn’t it there yesterday?” LeDuff said.