Savannah Chrisley: Dad Todd facing retaliation after speaking out

(NewsNation) — Savannah Chrisley says her father, Todd, is facing retaliation in prison after he spoke exclusively to NewsNation about the unsafe conditions in which he says he’s living.

The jailed reality TV star previously told NewsNation he believes he’s being targeted by prison staff and that he and other inmates are living in filthy conditions.

Now, Savannah Chrisley says her father is facing repercussions.

“They have gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety,” Chrisley said Wednesday on “CUOMO.”

Todd Chrisley, who gained fame on the show “Chrisley Knows Best” that followed his tight-knit, boisterous family, is serving a 12-year prison sentence on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida.

NewsNation was denied access to speak with Chrisley inside the prison over “security concerns” but reached him by phone in December through his lawyer. At that time, Chrisley said he’s heard recorded conversations of staff saying he needs to be “humbled,” claimed a photograph was taken of him while he was sleeping and described the food as “disgustingly filthy.”

In a 2022 trial, federal prosecutors said Todd and his wife Julie engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

They were convicted in June 2022 on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years, and Julie was sentenced to seven. She’s serving her time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah Chrisley said she’s received anonymous letters and heard recordings from staff at the Florida prison where her father is being held describing the retaliation he faces.

“They have to find something he’s in violation of, so I have heard they’re going to the extent of planting cellphones, drugs, going through his lockers, so that they can send him to a (state) facility and truly behind bars,” Chrisley said.

Savannah Chrisley has been vocal about trying to improve prison conditions while also trying to prove her parents are innocent.

“I get accused. Today, I was accused of being a ‘Democratic socialist,’ and you look at it and laugh, and my response was: Why? Because of my love for criminal justice and to give these men a second chance?” Chrisley said.

There was a victory for the family in November when oral arguments were granted in the couple’s appeal.

While she knows that prisons aren’t supposed to be glamorous, Savannah Chrisley previously said prisoners should at least receive the bare necessities such as clean water and nonexpired food.

A disgraced former NBA referee backed up Chrisley’s account about the conditions at the prison, telling NewsNation in December that there were maggots in food and medical care was inadequate.