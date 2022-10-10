Scaramucci: ‘MAGA fatigue’ exists within Republican Party

(NewsNation) — With the midterm elections just weeks away, the economy, abortion and crime continue to be primary concerns for voters.

While appearing on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Monday evening, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said the GOP should have marshaled better candidates in the midterms, but still expects a victory happening for the party. However, he thinks there’s “MAGA fatigue” within the Republican Party.

“I think there is some MAGA fatigue. Now, you could say that that’s my anger. I think it’s my objective observation, based on what the suburban housewife and suburban America is generally polling. They don’t like the anger. They don’t like the bullying. They don’t like flying human beings around the country for political purposes,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci sees the GOP taking a different direction than Trump, but that he could see Trump running for president again. He believes if it boils down to a Biden vs. Trump matchup in 2024, Trump will again lose.

“I do think President Trump runs again. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t run again. If you look at his poll numbers, he wins the nomination, if he wants. OK, I think that is the facts … Can he win the general election? Let’s say there’s a matchup of President Biden and then former President Trump. I think he loses that election,” Scaramucci said.

From Scaramucci’s viewpoint, Republicans need to find a better messenger when it comes to the presidential office.

“You may like some of his policies, but the truth be told, he was not the right guy to be the president. So my message to my fellow Republicans is find a better messenger. Find somebody more normal that can project your policies without the mania and hysteria,” Scaramucci said.

