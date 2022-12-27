Social media influencer gives back in Mexico

(NewsNation) — A social media influencer who is known for his acts of kindness is taking his generosity to Mexico.

Known as “MD Motivator” on Instagram, Zachery Dereniowski rewards strangers’ acts of kindness with cash. He has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, and now he’s in Mexico to give back to those in need.

In the four times he’s been to the country in the past year for givebacks, Dereniowski has learned much more than he’s been able to give.

“Whenever I come to Mexico, I always thought coming here the money would stretch farther and I would be able to make an impact, but it was actually the other way around in terms of the lessons and the realization that money isn’t what people here want,” Dereniowski said Tuesday on “CUOMO.” “I found it was really rooted in family, love and faith.”

