(NewsNation) — It’s estimated that up to 23 million people have long COVID, and 80% of those people are having trouble doing everyday things.

Medical experts have said long COVID may be “the next public health disaster,” and a report funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says “action is needed now” to respond to the disease.

Dr. William Li, medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, provides some insight on the disease and its effects. Watch his interview above.