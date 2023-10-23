Texas man struggles to find burial site for slain Israel relative

(NewsNation) — A Texas man who has family members being held captive by Hamas says his aunt’s body was found dumped by the Gaza border, and now the family is struggling is find a place to bury her.

“The place that she was born and raised, the place that both her parents are buried, is a military zone,” Dori Roberts said Monday on “CUOMO.” “We cannot go in there, we cannot bury, we cannot gather.”

Some 200 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed more than 1,300 Israelis. Among those taken were Roberts’ aunt, his cousin and her two young daughters, as well as his aunt’s longtime partner.

On Monday, Hamas released two elderly Israeli women, but negotiations over the releaser of a larger group of dual citizens was held up, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Roberts’ family members have both Israeli and German citizenship, and he said he “had hope today” when he learned of the possible release of up to 50 hostages.

Now, Roberts said the the family continues to do “everything we can” to get information about the relatives held captive, hoping for the best.

“It is hard. It is hope to despair in a matter of minutes,” Roberts said. “There is no button we can push to solve this situation over there.”