Trump spokeswoman: Hush money probe a ‘lawless operation’

(NewsNation) — A spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump called the Manhattan prosecutor’s probe into a hush money payment a “lawless operation” that only serves a political purpose.

Liz Harrington made the comment Monday on “CUOMO” in response to recent reports that Trump is likely to face an indictment. He is under investigation over a so-called “hush money” payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in the leadup to the presidential election.

