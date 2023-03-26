Trump spokesperson, Cuomo spar over indictment watch

(NewsNation) — Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, and NewsNation host Chris Cuomo sparred over the former top executive’s recent comments where he warned of “death and destruction” if he were to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

“(Trump) is calling for everyone to act on their God-given constitutional rights and the First Amendment to peaceably assemble and protest this corruption,” Harrington said.

“You have to explain to me how you would advise the former president to use the same language he used before Jan. 6 … and expect a different outcome. Why would you say the same thing that you did then?”

Trump could be indicted soon by a Manhattan grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment that Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, made as Trump was in the throes of his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

