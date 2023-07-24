Ex-intel official expects new info to come from UFO hearing

(NewsNation) — Since 2017, Christopher Mellon has been working to discover the truth about unidentified aerial phenomena, or what’s commonly known as UFOs.

The former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence believes a congressional hearing Wednesday will provide new information in the quest for transparency. One of the witnesses is Dave Grusch, a former intelligence official and now whistleblower who claims the Pentagon is withholding information about the retrieval of spacecraft of nonhuman origin.

“I expect Dave will provide some new information that we have not heard before,” Mellon said Monday on “CUOMO.”

Grusch first detailed his claims in an exclusive interview with NewsNation and investigative journalist Ross Coulthart. He said a committee put together to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, has been blocked from receiving information about a secret asset retrieval program.

Now, he’s taking the matter to Congress. On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee will hear from Grusch and two others: Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot and executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace; and David Fravor, a former commanding officer of the Black Aces Squadron with the U.S. Navy.

“The objective here, I think, and the opportunity, is for the American people to come to better understand why it is that so many in Congress actually takes seriously the idea that there are UFOs, UAP that are violating U.S. airspace and the associated rumor, allegation, that we may have in our possession off-world technology recovered from someone else’s space program,” Mellon said.

In a recent opinion piece for Politico, Mellon called on the congressionally created All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and by extension the Pentagon to disclose whether there has been any direct contact with such phenomena.

“I’ve been told that we have recovered technology that did not originate on this Earth, by officials in the Department of Defense and by former intelligence officials,” Mellon said.

So far, government officials have disputed that. In June, Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, told Congress there is “no credible evidence” of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the laws of physics.

“There are credible (witnesses), and we have a direct conflict here between what Dr. Kirkpatrick is saying and what those other folks are saying, and Congress is in the middle and they’ve got to sort it out,” Mellon said.

He suggested the issue of recovered technology could be complicating the mission of the AARO and Congress will need to step in and resolve the situation.

“This is like asking the Reagan administration to investigate the Iran-Contra affair. I think (AARO) can serve a very important purpose in terms of investigating, getting the agencies to share information, collating it, developing collection strategies,” Mellon said, “but when you’re talking about investigating this allegation of recovered materials, that’s a different matter, and I think Congress has to drive that investigation itself.”