Let Ukraine aggressively fight back: Ex-defense secretary

(NewsNation) — The war in Ukraine has been raging for nearly 11 months, and with seemingly no end in sight, one former U.S. official is advocating for more aggressive Ukrainian counteroffensives, even it means fighting on Russian soil.

It’s an idea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said his country isn’t interested in. He says their only goal is to defend themselves from Russian forces that invaded the country Feb. 24, 2022.

What was expected by Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a quick and decisive victory has turned into a slow grind. Ukraine fought off a summer offensive in the east and north early in the war, and is now working to reclaim territory.

Bill Cohen, former secretary of defense under President Bill Clinton, said if the West wants to see a Ukrainian victory, it must allow the country to be more aggressive.

“That’s a losing battle for the Ukrainians if they are not allowed to really take the battle to the Russians who are attacking them,” Cohen said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “A war of attrition runs against the interest of the Ukrainians.”

