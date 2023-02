(NewsNation) — As the war has raged in Ukraine, reports of Russian war crimes have surfaced, including sexual assault, torture and executions.

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra wants to ensure that Russia is held accountable for the alleged atrocities.

“Everyone understands Russia must pay,” Mudra said Monday on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.”

Mudra joined host Chris Cuomo on the ground in Kyiv to discuss the alleged war crimes.

