‘It is on fire’: War in Ukraine intensifies as year mark nears

(NewsNation) — Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine ahead of a Russian offensive that may prove decisive as the nearly yearlong war nears an inflection point.

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo was on the ground over the weekend in Ukraine, where he witnessed the intense shelling in Bakhmut, a key city in the eastern Donetsk region.

“This war is real and it is on fire right now,” Cuomo said Monday from Kyiv, the nation’s capital. “There can be no more question about whether or not it will get more intense. It has, and it will.”

Cuomo embedded with a military unit to witness firsthand the combat that has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers.

Firefights ensue in both urban settings and in the vast, open fields of a country that is the size of Texas. Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe behind only Russia.

“There’s a hybrid sensation of trench warfare … and they also have modern technology that’s using drones to target the enemy,” Cuomo said of the living and fighting conditions of Ukrainian soldiers. “The chaos is extraordinary. The fact that Ukraine has been effective as it has when it’s so outgunned is amazing, and a real testament to the passion of their purpose here.”

Soldiers have built a “rhythm of battle” that sees them take cover from enemy fire then run toward it as they avoid landmines in an attempt to return fire.

When a soldier is injured by that enemy fire, one of the biggest struggles a unit faces is getting medical aid.

“They do not have the medical triage capabilities that we take for granted when we watch American troops abroad in my position as a journalist,” Cuomo said. “(One) man wound up succumbing to his injuries because they couldn’t stabilize him in the field. They don’t have the resources to do it.”

Ukraine’s military on Monday barred aid workers from entering Bakhmut, citing the dangerous fighting conditions. Cuomo was one of the last journalists allowed to enter the city before they, too, were barred.

“The entire eastern region of Ukraine is in the mouth of the monster that is the Russian war machine that’s coming right now,” Cuomo said. “The shelling is constant in a way that I have never seen in any of the war coverage I’ve ever done.”

Defending against those Russian barrages is eating away at the ammunition supply.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Ukraine is using up ammo far faster than its allies can provide it and putting pressure on Western defense industries.

Stoltenberg said Monday the fighting in Bakhmut appeared to be the beginning of the Russian offensive.

“The reality is we have seen the start (of a Russian offensive) already because we see now what Russia does now — President Putin does now — is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg’s warning came as Ukrainian soldiers began training on Leopard 2 battle tanks, Germany’s Defense Ministry spokeswoman Nadine Krueger said in Berlin. Germany pledged to deliver 14 of the tanks to Ukraine by the end of March.

The United States also issued another warning to U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia for fear of harassment or detention. The embassy also noted Russian authorities may sweep up U.S. citizens who also hold Russian citizenship in a possible renewed mobilization of reservists.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Monday that a second round of mobilization is looming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.