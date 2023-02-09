Ex-military official assesses ‘propaganda’ in Ukraine war

(NewsNation) — The one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine is approaching, and the country’s president has been projecting a message of strength.

But what’s the real situation on the ground?

Retired Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt says there is a bit of “propaganda” happening inside Ukraine that’s muddying the picture as it relates to the number of casualties on the Ukrainian side.

The former assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush gave his assessment of the war Thursday on “CUOMO” and what role messaging is playing in the conflict.

What many expected to be a quick and decisive victory for Russia has turned into a yearlong slog for control of territory in the eastern part of the country. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has kept up pressure on Western allies to provide military aid, which has proved essential in beating back Russian forces.

It’s partly Zelenskyy’s charisma, Kimmitt says, that has kept that flow of arms going.

Watch a portion of his interview above.