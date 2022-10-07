(NewsNation) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has voted to suspend police department activities and most members of the force will be reassigned, the district announced in a news release Friday.

This move comes as UCISD police force and other law enforcement agencies are under investigation for their response to the Robb Elementary School massacre, during which 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Sandy Hook first responder Christopher Vanghele joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” Friday night to discuss the latest news. He thinks the school district should get rid of its own officers and instead employ city or state officers to protect the school.

“As far as I’m concerned, they should abandon the entire program. And perhaps have more officers on Uvalde… Or even on the state level that can take care of school security the way it should be taken care of,” Vanghele said.

Cuomo also spoke with State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who said there needs to be accountability from several entities, and that no one at the state level is taking accountability. He says been calling on the state governor to do something for the last five months.

“He’s done very little for the people of Uvalde, from financial resources for these families, making sure that we get accountability from the department of public safety, this governor has been feckless when it comes to Uvalde, these families, and getting them the accountability that they deserve,” Gutierrez said Friday night on “CUOMO.” “Let’s be clear, this was not just Crimson Elizondo, this was almost 400 cops that walked around that hallway like it was a Sunday afternoon stroll.”