Boy sickened after eating gummy bears exposed to fentanyl

(NewsNation) — Parents at a Virginia school got a scare when some children were sickened after eating gummy bears from a bag that had been exposed to fentanyl.

Hayden Floyd is one of those kids.

The Central Elementary School student in Amherst, Virginia, fell ill Dec. 12 after eating the snack that was being shared among friends at lunch, NewsNation affiliate WFXR reported. Floyd’s mother Kristina Wright says her son was sent to the nurse’s office and later went to the emergency room.

“I was en route to the school, and the nurse called me back said ‘He’s not acting right, he’s got a headache, his stomach hurts … we’re gonna take him to the hospital,'” Wright said Thursday on “CUOMO.”

Hayden has since been released from the hospital, along with four other students who sought medical help. Police said they all ate gummy bears brought by a student and shared among six other classmates.

“There was a child that gave it to some of the students during lunch, it was in a sandwich baggie, and he was just handing them out. He was sharing with his friends like a normal fourth grader would do, Wright said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said the bag tested positive for fentanyl. Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Hayden is feeling OK and told NewsNation he took away a key lesson: “Don’t share,” he said with a smile.