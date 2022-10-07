Was Biden wrong to reference Armageddon?

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Thursday referenced Armageddon while speaking about the nuclear threats made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden told the crowd at a New York fundraiser, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis … Putin is not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical and nuclear weapons.”

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo spoke with Rice University Law Professor Douglas Brinkley and retired Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack to break down the president’s comment.

