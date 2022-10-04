Watch: ‘Cuomo’ debut on NewsNation

(NewsNation) — Chris Cuomo is back. The award-winning anchor and attorney made his return to prime time with the debut of his new show, “Cuomo,” on NewsNation.

In his debut, Cuomo said it was time to change the game of cable news and dedicated his show to no-nonsense reporting.

“My goals are very simple: I want you to count on me going where it matters, whether that means anywhere in the world or to wherever I must in an interview — all in the hope of getting viewers like you more involved in the dynamic that is currently dominated by an angry fringe,” Cuomo said. “That’s why I am at NewsNation. It is new. No groupthink established, no audience that has been conditioned to favor one team or ideology. After all, NewsNation refers to you, America. You are the news nation.”

Guests in his first show included Bill Maher and Dan Rather. Other guests set for the show’s premiere week include Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard and Whoopi Goldberg.

You can watch the first full episode of “Cuomo” in the player above. “Cuomo” airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

