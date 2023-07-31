Watch Live: ‘Crime in America’ town hall presented by Chris Cuomo

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo will conduct a two-hour special town hall Monday starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the full special on the big screen or by logging in to the player above. Not sure how to find NewsNation on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app to help locate us.

The town hall will originate from NewsNation’s studios in New York City. It will be presented in front of a live audience who will get to question mayors, law enforcement officials, and business owners, among others on the issue of crime in American communities.

Along with the live audience in New York, viewers in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago, Illinois will be able to ask questions about how crime is dominating everyday life and what precautions Americans are taking to safeguard their homes and businesses.