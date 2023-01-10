Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago

(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm.

In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept touching her even though she didn’t want him to.

Kohberger has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the killing of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death Nov. 13. Police say they identified Kohberger as a suspect through cellphone records and video surveillance.

Willette said she is “100%” sure that the man she went on the date with was Kohberger. She first posted her story on TikTok.

“He was touching me, and I asked why, and he immediately got very serious and he said ‘I didn’t,'” Willette said. “He just got very defensive about it, so I just let it go after that, but it was very weird.”

Police so far allege that cellphone data puts Kohberger near the scene of the crime at least 12 times prior to the killings. While no motive has yet been released, police have consistently maintained that the fatal stabbings were a targeted attack.

In her TikTok, Willette claims Kohberger at one point followed her to the bathroom in her dorm, and she pretended to throw up to get him to leave.

He did, but about an hour later “he texted me and said I have good birthing hips,” Willette said in the TikTok video.

“(The date) could have ended very differently, and that makes me worry for other young women who think they’re invincible and don’t think twice about telling someone where they’re going or who they’re going on a date with,” Willette told NewsNation.