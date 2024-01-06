FBI warns of ‘cyber kidnapping’ scam trend

(NewsNation) — The FBI is raising the alarm over a growing trend of online scams, particularly a disturbing phenomenon dubbed “virtual” or “cyber” kidnapping. Authorities are cautioning the public after uncovering a case involving a 17-year-old student who fell victim to this sinister scheme.

Law enforcement’s attention was drawn to the issue when they discovered a 17-year-old exchange student, Kai’s Zhuang, hiding in a tent in the mountains of Utah. The incident unfolded as part of an alleged cyber kidnapping plot that initiated with threatening phone calls and culminated in a ransom demand.

Riverdale City police found Zhuang isolated in the tent, per the instructions of his purported kidnappers. The cybercriminals had sent distressing photos of Zhuang to his parents in China, demanding an $80,000 ransom for his release.

When authorities located Zhuang, he was cold, scared, and lacking a heat source inside the tent, with limited access to food and water. His primary concern was to reassure himself of his family’s safety.

According to law enforcement, Zhuang had been manipulated and controlled by what are referred to as “cyber kidnappers,” who exploit online platforms to coerce victims into paying ransoms. The FBI disclosed that these groups instruct victims to deceive their friends and family, either to secure funds, act as money mules, or participate in other criminal schemes targeting Chinese students in the United States.

National security contributor and former FBI agent Tracy Walder elucidated on the tactics employed by these criminals. “What they’re doing, these cybercriminals, is finding targets here in the US. Sending them pictures, potentially of their family back home, saying, ‘Look, your family’s in danger. If you don’t comply, we’re going to harm them.'”

Walder further explained that victims end up complying with the demands, with incriminating photos taken and sent to their families to create the illusion of a kidnapping. Subsequently, families are coerced into wiring money to an account for the release of their loved ones.

However, cyber kidnapping is not the sole tactic in the arsenal of these criminal actors. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings about “grandkid scams,” where scammers impersonate grandchildren in urgent need of financial assistance, often citing bail or medical expenses.

Additionally, the FBI highlighted another scheme known as “pig butchering,” wherein strangers, using attractive photos online, engage unsuspecting victims in conversations, ultimately aiming to drain their bank accounts.

According to the FBI, Americans collectively lost a staggering $10.2 billion to online scams in 2022, signaling the pervasive nature of these fraudulent activities on a global scale. As these scams continue to proliferate, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

What should you do?

Riverdale Police say that if you are approached by cyber kidnappers, you should not give them any money and you should contact authorities immediately while stopping all communication with the criminals.

“I want foreign exchange students to know they can trust police to protect them and to work with police to ensure their safety as well as their family’s safety abroad,” said Riverdale, Utah police chief Casey Warren.

The FBI said the best course of action is to hang up and not engage with the caller, including mentioning your loved one’s name on the phone. If you do engage with the caller, attempt to reach the alleged kidnap victim through social media or on another phone to ensure their safety.

Both the FBI and the National Institutes of Health said calls typically do not come from the alleged kidnapped victim’s phones and callers will go to “great lengths” to keep you on the phone and prevent you from reaching out to your family member. They will also try to work quickly to get you to send them money.

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of cyber kidnapping or a real kidnapping is taking place, call 911 immediately and ask that the FBI be notified.

NewsNation’s KTVX and Damita Menezes contributed to this report.