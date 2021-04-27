DC police server subject of cyberattack, department says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Monday confirmed they were the victim of a cyberattack involving unauthorized access to their server.

Hugh Carew, a public information officer for the department, said the FBI is investigating the attack.

“We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter,” said Carew.

It’s unclear the extent of the attack, or impacts.

