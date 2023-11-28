FBI warns of charity fraud during Israel-Hamas conflict

(NewsNation) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alerting the public to beware of criminals exploiting the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by soliciting fake humanitarian donations.

The New York FBI has received reports of legitimate email addresses of individuals based in Israel being hacked or potentially spoofed to request donations. In some cases, individuals are directed to websites that may contain malware.

“This is an emotional time, and when emotions are high, people may make decisions without exercising due diligence and fully vetting the charity of their choice. The scammers that set up these fraudulent charities are often very sophisticated, so be sure to check things out before sending your money,” said James Smith, assistant director in charge of New York’s FBI office.

Charity scams, known as “disaster fraud,” tend to surge during times of heightened conflict, such as war. Criminals seize these opportunities to deceive well-meaning individuals seeking to support humanitarian efforts. They may claim association with established charities or create new ones connected to emerging conflicts.

Some scams target local communities by falsely collecting funds for families affected by overseas events, diverting the money for personal expenses or supporting criminal activities. Foreign terrorist organizations also employ social media platforms to establish fake charities, subsidizing their operations.

The FBI has identified common red flags indicating possible fraudulent activity, including unsolicited donation emails and requests for payment via cash, gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, the public is urged to research charities online, verify contact information, and use official channels for donations.

The FBI recommends checking the Internal Revenue Service website to verify if a charity is registered.

Amid this, the U.S. federal government is actively investigating a series of cyberattacks on American water facilities, believed to be orchestrated by an Iranian government-affiliated cyber group.

Leaders from the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center addressed the House Committee on Homeland Security regarding the worldwide threats to the nation Nov. 15.

FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized that “lone wolf extremists” remain one of the nation’s biggest concerns amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.