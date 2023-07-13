Most companies fear data will be lost in ransomware attack: Poll

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A new poll revealed that most companies don’t think their businesses could recover data after a ransomware attack.

A survey conducted by Hitachi Vantara reported that 65% of poll respondents said they were concerned over whether their organization’s data infrastructure was resilient enough to withstand crypto-virus attacks.

Of that number, 27% said their company’s data wasn’t backed up at all, while 35% have already experienced the inability to access data due to storage issues.

New data-intensive technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) are making it harder for already-strained data infrastructure on which they run to keep up, the report said.

“Part of the problem is that many companies are storing data without the right strategy or data infrastructure tools in place,” Bharti Patel, senior vice president of Product Engineering at Hitachi Vantara, said. “In fact, our study revealed that a significant number of companies store every piece of data, just in case, and more than half of their data is ‘dark,’ or never used.”

Bobbie Stempfley, vice president and business unit security officer for Dell Technologies, said there’s been an increase in ransomware attack attempts lately. In fact, she said businesses like Dell have to fend them daily.

“Organizations are managing about 10 times more data than they were even five years ago,” she said. “It’s an astronomical amount of data.”

The best ways to prevent ransomware attacks include backing up all data on an external hard drive or cloud server, keeping all of the company’s systems and software updated and installing antivirus software and firewalls to defend against the cyber attacks, according to a report by UpGuard.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.