‘The Phantom Hacker’: FBI issues new scam warning

(NewsNation) — The FBI’s San Francisco Office issued a warning about a new financial scam known as “The Phantom Hacker” involving fraudulent individuals who impersonate government officials and tech support experts to steal money from older adults.

“These scammers are cold and calculated. They are targeting older members of our community who are particularly mindful of potential risks to their nest eggs. The criminals are using the victims’ own attentiveness against them,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp.

The scammers claim the victim’s financial accounts have been infiltrated by foreign hackers. The FBI says they instruct victims to immediately move their money to what they claim are U.S. government accounts to “protect” their assets.

To safeguard against the Phantom Hacker scam, the FBI advises the public to exercise caution by refraining from clicking on unsolicited pop-ups, links, or email attachments.

The bureau says it’s crucial not to contact phone numbers provided in unsolicited communications or download software at the request of unknown individuals.

The federal government does not request funds through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or gift/prepaid cards, so any such requests should be treated as suspicious, the FBI said.