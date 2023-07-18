White House, manufacturers partner to boost smart device security

Samsung televisions for sale at a Best Buy store on Black Friday in San Francisco, California, US, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Major tech companies including Google, LG and Samsung are committing to bolster cybersecurity on smart devices as part of a new Biden administration program that aims to protect consumers.

Under the new program announced Tuesday, a “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark” will be added to electronics and appliances including refrigerators, microwaves and TVs that meet established cybersecurity standards.

“The goal of the program is to provide tools for consumers to make informed decisions about the relative security of products they choose to bring into their home,” the White House said in a statement announcing the program.

The Federal Communications Commission will seek public comment on the labeling program, which is expected to be up and running in 2024. Once approved, consumers would begin seeing a “distinct shield logo” on devices certified as meeting the standards.

Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech and Samsung are among the companies supporting the voluntary labeling program, the White House said.

Products will be certified based on criteria published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The Department of Energy will work with National Labs and other “industry partners” to develop cybersecurity requirements for smart meters and power inverters, while the State Department will “engage allies” on “harmonizing standards” for cybersecurity.

“This new labeling program would help provide Americans with greater assurances about the cybersecurity of the products they use and rely on in their everyday lives,” the White House said in the statement. “It would also be beneficial for businesses, as it would help differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace.”

There are estimates that as many as 60 million households in the U.S. use smart devices, and according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, 47% of American adults have had their personal information exposed by cybercriminals.