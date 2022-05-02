(NewsNation) — The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to a report from Politico. The report, based on a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, says “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and it “must be overruled.”

Reviewing the breaking report just moments before his show, NewsNation ost Dan Abrams says the draft opinion being leaked is striking. Even Politico is saying it’s a “rare breach of Supreme Court secrecy and tradition around its deliberations.”

“This draft opinion from the Supreme Court is a complete repudiation of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. It’s been a lot of talk up to this point about the way that they could narrow the Roe v. Wade decision, but according to this draft opinion written by Justice Alito, he says that Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Abrams said, later adding: “Things can change. But when you have a opinion of the court circulated on a decision like this, I think it is unlikely that the court will change its mind. I think the thing they’re going to be focusing more on is how the heck this thing leaked.”

Michael Moore, former U.S. attorney for the Central District of Georgia, joined “Dan Abrams Live” on Monday to speak about the news.

Given the makeup of the court, Moore said he’s not surprised by the draft opinion. He’s more surprised it was leaked, but notes that conservative justices of late have made it clear how they feel about Roe v. Wade. Currently, the high court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

“You could read between the lines that they had every intention to do this … I’m not terribly surprised. This is the consequence of elections. I hope that some of the Republican senators who saw fit to take them at their word, maybe now they’re seeing that they were boondoggled as well here,” Moore said.

Moore believes the topic of abortion will be pushed to the political forefront due to the leaked draft opinion.

“I think you’ll see a movement amongst female voters like you’ve never seen before, with the idea that somehow, control of their own bodies is not a constitutional right,” Moore said.

In the draft opinion linked to a Mississippi abortion case, Alito says a “right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s histories and traditions” and that “we now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.

Abrams says the 98-page draft opinion doesn’t necessarily mean Roe v. Wade will be overturned. He says internal documents are often circulated within the court and compromises are sometimes made. While the opinion is an important decision, he expects any action on the matter to take a few months.

What has not been released at this point are any possible dissents in the case. Abrams says it seems that at least three of the court’s more liberal judges are expected to file dissents.