Abortion organizations partisan media won’t show you

(NewsNation) —The national debate around abortion in wake of the leak of a Supreme Court draft signaling the court would overturn abortion law Roe v. Wade has been pitted by the partisan media as a “Us vs Them” narrative, argues NewsNation’s Dan Abrams.

Groups like “Catholics for Choice” and “Democrats for Life” show the nuance in the debate most news outlets will not show you, Abrams says.

“There is absolutely a lot more support for us than I think the narrative tells,” said Jamie Manson, President of Catholics for Choice. “Sixty-eight percent of Catholics do not want to see Roe v. Wade struck down.”

Kristen Day, the Executive Director of Democrats for Life of America, said the national media treats her organization as outcasts from the rest of the Democratic party.

“When you look at the numbers a majority of Americans and a majority of Democrats want to see reasonable regulation and reasonable limitations of abortion,” Day said. “So our position is very mainstream.”

The leaders of both these organizations joined ‘Dan Abrams Live” to discuss what they do, where they stand and how they are perceived nationally in the abortion debate.