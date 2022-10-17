Abrams: Biden said migrant policy ‘cruel,’ now embracing it?

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden announced a new immigration policy that sends Venezuelans seeking asylum in the U.S. back to Mexico.

Last week, the White House said U.S. authorities and Mexican authorities struck an agreement, under which Mexico will accept some Venezuelan citizens expelled from the U.S. under Title 42 — a public health statute invoked at the beginning of the pandemic.

In the video above, Dan Abrams questions if the move is similar to a Trump-era policy that Biden once denounced as “cruel.” Former ICE Director John Sandweg provides his insight on the matter.