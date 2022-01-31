Abrams calls out CNN on police misconduct show after deaths

(NewsNation Now) — Dan Abrams said a CNN special this weekend focused on the wrong issue when it comes to policing in America.

“CNN is a news network and yet this series is mostly a sort of greatest hits of police misconduct,” Abrams said, “even though the news of the week has been about cops getting killed.”

Police officers were intentionally killed in record numbers in 2021 and this month, officers were killed in Houston and New York, among other places.

CNN’s special focused on dangerous traffic encounters, seemingly downplaying the risk to officers.

“An officer is seriously injured in one out of about every 360,000 stops,” said CNN correspondent Sarah Seidner. “Put another way, 98% of traffic stops resulted in no injuries to an officer or minor injuries.”

Abrams says CNN is essentially advocating that cops with weapons no longer be involved in pulling over vehicles, because it must be the cops’ fault in cases where the situation gets escalated.

Abrams also questioned how network used statics in favor of that idea.

“It’s up to the suspect or the person that you’re pulling over, they kind of dictate what the cop does,” Jillian Snider, a retired NYPD officer and adjunct lecturer at John Jay School of Criminal Justice, said Monday on “Dan Abrams Live.”

Snider said she was “pretty disturbed” by the documentary.

“It really fails to call into context how dangerous car stops are for police officers,” Snider said.

The Washington Post keeps a tracker of every person shot and killed by police since 2015. Of the nearly 7,000 incidents, 4,000 involved a suspect with a gun and in nearly 1,200 more, there was a suspect with a knife.

“It doesn’t go into the specifics of most of the time,” Snider said. “The large majority of the time, the use of force was justified.”

Each night, “Dan Abrams Live” spotlights the dangers faced by officers in the field. Still, Abrams believes there are issues surrounding racial bias that need to be investigated.

“Bad officers who do bad things must be held accountable,” Abrams said.

“Cops understand that things have to change, as well, but we cannot undervalue the dangerousness of policing,” Snider said. “We have to give credit to police officers for going out there every single day and doing their job. And, as you said, hold officers accountable when they make a mistake.”