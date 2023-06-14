Abrams: Claims the FBI, DOJ target one side ignore reality

(NewsNation) — While Republicans seem somewhat split on whether to condemn or support Donald Trump in the wake of his 37-count federal indictment, it seems that just about every Republican lawmaker, along with the conservative media, seem to be in agreement that there is a “two-tiered justice system” that somehow the FBI in particular is out to target Republicans.

As someone who supports our local cops, sheriff’s departments, state troopers, and the FBI, and who criticizes the left when they unfairly target our cops, I’m troubled by this push to turn the FBI into a caricature suggesting they’re all a bunch of political hacks out to get political leaders on the right. An FBI that’s led by Republican Chris Wray, who was appointed by President Trump, an FBI that has never in its history had a Democratic leader.

It’s baffling. The FBI critics never talk about all the high-profile Democrats the bureau has been going after even just in the last year or two.

That includes former Democratic Congressman TJ Cox in California; we’ve talked about him. He was arrested in August on charges of fraud, money laundering, campaign violations and could be facing upwards of 20 years in prison. He claims it’s all political.

There’s Karen Carter Peterson, the former head of the Louisiana Democratic Party. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced to 22 months in prison after an FBI investigation found she defrauded donors out of more than $100,000 to feed a gambling addiction.

Or how about Democratic Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum, who ran against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last June and was hit with conspiracy and wire fraud charges. Last month, jurors acquitted Gillum on account of making false statements and couldn’t reach a verdict on 18 other conspiracy and wire fraud counts against both he and a co-defendant. He has maintained the FBI investigation and prosecution is political, a witch hunt even.

And did you even know that the FBI is actively investigating a prominent democratic U.S. senator right now and his wife? Investigators are looking into whether Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his wife accepted lavish gifts like a Mercedes Benz, luxury apartment in D.C., money, jewelry, in exchange for political favors.

But you see, this investigation and these stories, don’t fit the narrative. The left-leaning media has no interest in exposing their own, but it certainly doesn’t fit the right-leaning media’s echo chamber that the FBI is somehow just out to get Republican political leaders.

It’s an issue I have discussed with top Republican lawmakers who often seem surprised by the question.

“It seems to me sometimes that the FBI critics never talk about all the instances when the bureau goes after Democrats. You just feel like this stuff never gets mentioned when blasting the FBI,” I asked Rep. Lauren Boebert.

She responded: “You know, credit is due there. Absolutely, we are a nation of laws and I love when the FBI gets it right. It’s when we’re faced with this double standard where Democrats, they get questioned and searched and Republicans get raided.”

Beyond the FBI, it’s often about Attorney General Merrick Garland, who seemed more than reluctant to move forward with any case against Trump, until the documents debacle forced his hand. He has been repeatedly accused of being totally corrupt and politicized.

If Garland is so determined to get Trump, then how do you explain that same attorney general going to bat for Trump? Yes, over the objection of many on the left, they announced in June of 2021, they would go ahead with a controversial legal effort started under the Trump administration to intervene in a defamation lawsuit brought against Trump by E. Jean Carroll. The DOJ argued that Trump made the comments in his role as president and so the DOJ stepped in to take over his defense. That case is still unresolved, though Carroll won a similar suit last month. Many on the left were furious.

As the DOJ continued to fight to defend Trump as the case works its way through the appellate courts, House Democrats demanded Garland defend his decision and he did.

“The job of the Justice Department in making decisions of law is not to back any administration previous or present. Our job is to represent the American people. And our job in doing so, is to ensure adherence to the rule of law,” Garland said.

And last month, the DOJ led by Garland stepped in again, controversially, and over the objection of many on the left again, to prevent Trump from having to testify, at least for now, in connection with a pair of lawsuits found by former FBI officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The FBI agents sued after being removed from the Mueller investigation.

The DOJ won on behalf of Trump to prevent Trump from having to testify, at least for now. The Justice Department successfully convinced the judge that Trump’s deposition may not be needed.

Again, the left were furious that the DOJ stepped in. But see, none of this fits with the narrative of a politicized Attorney General.

Wednesday, when pressed about the charges brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Garland made similar comments to what he said about the cases where he defended Trump.

“My role is completely consistent with the regulations that set forth responsibilities to the Attorney General under the Special Counsel regulations, and I followed those regulations,” Garland said.

But the main argument that Trump and his supporters have been making to impugn the FBI has been well then what about Hillary Clinton?

Prosecutors in the Clinton case determined that the evidence and facts showed a “lack of intent to communicate classified information on unclassified systems” especially since “none of the emails Clinton receive were properly marked to inform her of the classified status of the information.” And according to a report from the DOJ inspector general, who actually investigated the decision not to charge after the fact, prosecutors concluded there was no evidence that the sender’s or former Secretary Clinton believed or were aware at the time that the emails contained classified information.

But what about the more than 30,000 emails which her legal team deemed personal and deleted from the server at her home? It was a mistake to delete to delete what they did, but the inspector general concluded there was no evidence that Clinton or anyone else intended to conceal, remove or destroy the emails from government systems.

“When caught, Hillary deleted and acid-washed 33,000 emails in defiance of a congressional subpoena. She already had the subpoena and arrayed, smashed and destroyed iPhones with a hammer. Yet, the FBI and DOJ protected her,” Trump claimed.

That is actually a reference the acid wash to an open-source software program they use that happens to be called BleachBit.

If you go through every piece of evidence. as prosecutors and the inspector general did, from the phone that was destroyed to the emails, they didn’t believe that there was evidence of a corrupt intent. That is what the law requires.

And to those who say, come on, Comey and the FBI clearly had it out for Trump and not for Hillary Clinton, they protected her. The problem with that, of course, is that James Comey announced 11 days before the election they were reopening the Clinton investigation, even though it turned out there was nothing new. And most importantly, the FBI never leaked that there was an ongoing Russia investigation of Trump, which would have significantly hurt his campaign.

If the FBI wanted to help Clinton and hurt Trump, they would have leaked the Russia investigation and not announced the reopening of the Clinton investigation right before the election.

And I’ve asked that question of numerous GOP lawmakers making the allegation of FBI corruption, but I never seem to get a particularly compelling response.

The FBI makes mistakes and there have been some big ones. Yes, the FBI has been and should be criticized for them, as they have been by the FBI inspector general who investigated the Russia investigation and even the bipartisan Senate Intel Committee report. But neither of those investigations found evidence that politics motivated the errors of the judgment calls.

So, let’s stop with the attacks on law enforcement because that’s all that this is.

It’s the same game that criminal defense attorneys play in other cases, where there’s a lot of evidence, they try to change the subject from the evidence found to the supposedly corrupt motives of the cops.

If there is evidence of politicization, I will be the first one to call it out, as I call out both sides on this sort of stuff. But on this investigation of Trump, it is a talking point, without any evidence to back it up.

You can legitimately argue that these charges should not have been brought, that it’s too disruptive to the country, it’s too divisive. Trump will have a legal defense. Fair enough. But what you can’t legitimately argue is that this was just a political witch hunt, all part of a larger effort by the Republican led FBI to bring down Republicans. Good for former Attorney General William Barr for calling it out.

“It’s a very detailed indictment. And it’s very, very damning. And this idea of presenting Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous,” Barr said.

And to many of the people who keep saying no, it’s not true. I will continue to hold both sides to account for this sort of unsupported and dangerous rhetoric when it comes to attacks on law enforcement.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.