Abrams: CNN ‘scoop’ on new FBI Mar-a-Lago search is absurd

(NewsNation) — Wednesday night, CNN broke what they believe to be a major scoop in the ongoing investigation of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago, and I don’t buy it for a second.

CNN reported that sources told them the former President Donald Trump’s legal team is considering whether to allow federal agents to conduct a new search of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

The former president’s team is considering whether to allow, like, a sort of get-together at Mar-a-Lago?

First, neither the FBI nor former President Trump are dumb, and there’s no way he’s going to let them come search if there is even a possibility of more material being found there. And B, there is no way the FBI is going to accept these terms, knowing that any other documents that might have been there won’t be there anymore, but CNN made this out to be a big scoop from their sources.

Yes, the FBI has made it clear: They believe there could be additional documents, but still at Mar-a-Lago?

This is clearly coming from the Trump team. And by the way, good for them getting CNN to report it — hook, line and sinker.

But this is the best part. CNN would have us believe that a notoriously combative Donald Trump suddenly may have had a change of heart about just this whole thing.

The full report on their website explains why: saying, “As the midterm election draw closer and Trump grapples with his next political move, he and his allies are eager for some relief from his web of legal troubles. ‘He’s worn down,’ one source close to the former president said. ‘Getting one thing off his plate would help him move forward.’”

Trump is worn down? He wants to get this off his plate? It’s finally time?

There is someone on the Trump team cracking up tonight that CNN actually went with this. If he had any other classified documents left at Mar-a-Lago, he’s undoubtedly moved them. He knows that. The FBI knows that, but apparently not as much over at CNN.

As if this would end the legal headache of this investigation?

Yes, the FBI is concerned he may still have classified documents, but who said they are at Mar-a-Lago? How would this supervised search there clear anything up or take any of the pressure off? And this idea that Trump is worn down and suddenly wants to work with federal agents?

Would it be the same guy who said this?

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do, you people right there, and when to do it,” Trump said.

The irony here, of course, is that here the media and in this case, CNN, appears to be reporting exactly what team Trump wants. So, again, bravo to team Trump for throwing out the chum and getting CNN to bite. But there isn’t much here.

